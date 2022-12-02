The Way I Love You

Not Available

Senja does not know the man named BadBoy who often chat with her on blog. She always smiles remembering their conversation. Bara is the most annoying guy in school and her cousin’s boyfriend. He is arrogant and pretentious. Senja can only hope that her cousin quickly kmows the reality. When Senja meets the real BadBoy, Rasya, she then understands all the madness that could occur in the name of love: sneaking out of the house just to meet him, to pretend to be hit for the sake of being close together. However, getting closer to Rasya, Senja begins to wonder ... Why is the feeling different when talking to BadBoy on the screen and with Rasya in the real world?