1927

The Way of All Flesh

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1927

Studio

Paramount

The story takes place in Milwaukee during the early 1900s with a bank clerk named August Schiller who is happy with both his job and his family. He is tasked with transporting $1,000 in securities to Chicago. On the train he meets a blond seductress who convinces him to buy her a bottle of champagne, and takes him to a saloon. The next morning he awakes alone in a dilapidated bedroom and without the securities.

Cast

Belle BennettMrs. Schilling
Donald KeithAugust Jr.
Phyllis HaverThe Temptress
Fred KohlerThe Tough
Philippe De LacyAugust, as a child
Mickey McBanEvald

