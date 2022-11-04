The Way of All Flesh

The story takes place in Milwaukee during the early 1900s with a bank clerk named August Schiller who is happy with both his job and his family. He is tasked with transporting $1,000 in securities to Chicago. On the train he meets a blond seductress who convinces him to buy her a bottle of champagne, and takes him to a saloon. The next morning he awakes alone in a dilapidated bedroom and without the securities.
|Belle Bennett
|Mrs. Schilling
|Donald Keith
|August Jr.
|Phyllis Haver
|The Temptress
|Fred Kohler
|The Tough
|Philippe De Lacy
|August, as a child
|Mickey McBan
|Evald
