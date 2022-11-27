The Way Of The Lady Boxers

Not Available

Wong Wai-yip spins this cheapie action flick about a Hong Kong female ubercop named Li Tong (Sharon Yeung Pan-pan). As the film opens, Tong ventures into China to hunt down a band of villainous drug traffickers. Though she has been reluctantly paired up with her Mainland counterpart Chiang Hung (Sibelle Hu Hui-chung), Tong prefers to work alone, traveling incognito as a camera-happy tourist. Chiang dutifully tails her erstwhile partner, eventually saving her life from a high-kicking assassination attempt. Later, when the baddies catch up with Chiang and her, leaving her for dead, Tong saves her partner and agrees to hunt down these black-hearted villains together. Cult 1970s kung-fu star Carter Wong also makes an appearance in the film.