The Way of the World

The mission bells ring but men are too busy with work and revelers are unwilling to interrupt their amusements. An old priest with an empty church is full of sorrow. However, he encourages a young priest to go among the people wearing civilian clothes, and try to live in the image of Christ. The young man gets a job as a laborer in the fields. He tries to show Christian charity by his example: he feeds the poor, protects children, turns the other cheek, and helps a fallen woman. He is misunderstood by the people, and discouraged, goes back to the old priest. The fallen woman comes to them: the young man’s kindness to her has moved her to seek forgiveness and a reformed life. The bells ring in celebration of one soul saved.