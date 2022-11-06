Not Available

The Way of the Yakuza

1923. Shortly after the earthquake of Kanto, and for the sole purpose of expanding their territory and gaining more power, the Otero clan has arranged a marriage of convenience between Orin, the chief's daughter and the son of Yamana clan. Orin disagrees with this pre-arranged commitment as she's in love with Shinjiro, a member of her fathers clan. Whilst traveling to the marriage ceremony the Otero clan is attacked by members of the Kotoku clan. Shinjiro single-handedly routes the attackers and flees with Orin, causing the wrath of the Yamana clan, who send their best men to catch the traitor.

