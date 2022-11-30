Not Available

Using the unabridged and complete text, exactly as written by L. Ron Hubbard, The Way to Happiness book-on-film follows the printed book chapter by chapter, precept by precept. The interweaving stories of a cast of characters illustrate each concept contained in the book. It's a 2-hour feature film containing 23 segments covering each principle of The Way to Happiness, vividly enacted and illustrated. The film educates with effectiveness and ease and so brings these precepts home to anyone. The two-hour book-on-film, produced by the Church of Scientology at Golden Era Productions, its film studio in Southern California, is available on DVD in English and 15 other languages. The DVD has been placed in more than 86,000 school, public, national and academic libraries around the world. Educators, parents, community and religious leaders, law enforcement officers and many others use The Way to Happiness book-on-film in their programs.