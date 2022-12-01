THE WAY TO PARADISE

Not Available

Najib, a young Moroccan born in The Netherlands, has just graduated from law school and aspires to get his master's degree. Because his older brother is being arrested for criminal activities, Najib is now required to take care of his family overnight. Events are jostling in his life. He abandons his studies and fails to meet the needs on his own. Being on the verge of despair, he is approached by Brahim who offers him help. The latter will exploit the of vulnerability and finally convinces him to fight the "holy war".