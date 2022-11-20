The Way To The West

Not Available

The film is a combination of documentary and fiction. A woman from the former Soviet Union, Irina, comes to Greece in search of a better life and falls victim to the sex slave trade (trafficking). She wanders around Athens in search of a friend of hers who has disappeared. Her story unfolds through a series of personal confessions. During these moments of reality, Irina is in some way present as a sort of "suffering angel" who comments on the aftermath, indirectly linking the present to the past, the real to the imaginary