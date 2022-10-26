1967

The Way West

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 1967

Studio

Harold Hecht Productions

In the mid-19th century, Senator William J. Tadlock leads a group of settlers overland in a quest to start a new settlement in the Western US. Tadlock is a highly principled and demanding taskmaster who is as hard on himself as he is on those who have joined his wagon train. He clashes with one of the new settlers, Lije Evans, who doesn't quite appreciate Tadlock's ways. Along the way, the families must face death and heartbreak and a sampling of frontier justice when one of them accidentally kills a young Indian boy.

Cast

Kirk DouglasSen. William J. Tadlock
Robert MitchumDick Summers
Richard WidmarkLije Evans
Lola AlbrightRebecca 'Becky' Evans
Sally FieldMercy McBee
Katherine JusticeAmanda Mack

Images