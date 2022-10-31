Not Available

The Wayman Tisdale Story

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Documentary - Embodying his life's approach of compassion, courage, and optimism, The Wayman Tisdale Story is a feature length documentary that offers a detailed account of the life of former basketball star and jazz musician Wayman Tisdale. Told through his own words, The Wayman Tisdale Story journeys through Tisdale's life, from this childhood as a preacher's son to his battle with cancer. A story of human courage in the face of adversity. - Wayman Tisdale, Michael Jordan, Dave Koz

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images