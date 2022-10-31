Not Available

Documentary - Embodying his life's approach of compassion, courage, and optimism, The Wayman Tisdale Story is a feature length documentary that offers a detailed account of the life of former basketball star and jazz musician Wayman Tisdale. Told through his own words, The Wayman Tisdale Story journeys through Tisdale's life, from this childhood as a preacher's son to his battle with cancer. A story of human courage in the face of adversity. - Wayman Tisdale, Michael Jordan, Dave Koz