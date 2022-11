Not Available

The Ways of Water was made with the Earth Science Curriculum Project and the Environmental Studies Project of the American Geological Institute. A study of the water cycle on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State, the narratorless, poetic film is enriched by Blank’s characteristically graceful and fluid camera movements. Its musical soundtrack was created using an analog synthesizer." — Dan Streible, notes from The 57th Robert Flaherty Film Seminar: Sonic Truth (2011).