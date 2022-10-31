The Weakerthans: Live at the Burton Cummings Theatre

Not Available

Indie rock heroes The Weakerthans' new DVD-CD offers a jubilant testament to the Winnipeg band's considerable creative powers as both literary minded songwriters and charismatic live performers. Founded in 1997, the band has deep roots in the thriving North American indie scene. The band is revered for both their powerfully melodic folk punk sound and the vivid and inspired imagery of the lyrics - their beloved song "Plea from a Cat Named Virtute" is told from the point of view of a depressive's wise and knowing cat. The live DVD was recorded in April of 2009 as the band toured in support of their triumphant album Reunion Tour with an expanded line-up featuring trumpet, violin and female vocals, playing songs from all four acclaimed releases in front of an adoring and enthusiastic hometown crowd.