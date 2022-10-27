Not Available

the Weathering Continent

  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Production I.G

Three adventurers - a warrior, a priest, and a young woman - traverse a land devastated by centuries of environmental calamaties searching only for a way to survive. In their journeys they stumble across first the remains of a band of desperate treasure-hunters, and then the treasure they were seeking: Azec Sistra, the legendeary City of the Dead. Unfortunately, the bandits responsible for slaughtering the treasure-hunters have also found their way to the city, but more worrisome still are the guardians which protect Azec Sistra from those who would violate the spirits at rest there. . .

Cast

Minami TakayamaLakshi
Yuusaku YaraBoice
Masashi HironakaArun Arda
Hiroko EmoriBalnei Lifus
Banjō GingaGatten Rakumu (voice)
Toshihiko SekiTieh

Images