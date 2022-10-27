the Weathering Continent

Three adventurers - a warrior, a priest, and a young woman - traverse a land devastated by centuries of environmental calamaties searching only for a way to survive. In their journeys they stumble across first the remains of a band of desperate treasure-hunters, and then the treasure they were seeking: Azec Sistra, the legendeary City of the Dead. Unfortunately, the bandits responsible for slaughtering the treasure-hunters have also found their way to the city, but more worrisome still are the guardians which protect Azec Sistra from those who would violate the spirits at rest there. . .
|Minami Takayama
|Lakshi
|Yuusaku Yara
|Boice
|Masashi Hironaka
|Arun Arda
|Hiroko Emori
|Balnei Lifus
|Banjō Ginga
|Gatten Rakumu (voice)
|Toshihiko Seki
|Tieh
View Full Cast >