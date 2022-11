Not Available

In 1963, Swedish humanitarian organization IM, established a model weaving center in Vlasti, a mountainous village in Northern Greece. For the next 25 years, this intercultural venture was much more than a blessing for local women; it also contributed to the reinvigoration of an endowed locale, stricken by wars, poverty, and abandonment. A bittersweet glance at the past, raising thorny questions about the future of the Greek countryside.