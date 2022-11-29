The Web Vandana

Not Available

A hymn composed about the internet much how Indian religious poetry gets composed through the process of affective hermeneutics. One's experience of the web becomes a highly spiritual and emotionally driven act. Where the mighty powers of the internet are interpret through emotional praise, exaggeration and personalized narratives. I pray for the daily good morning messages. I pray for the vivid, colorful and corny photos, videos and couplets. I pray to thank the undesigned identities and languages the web makes. May your statuses update eternally.