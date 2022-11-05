The Wedding Cow

Not Available

Comedy - Flora (Isabella Parkinson) the librarian is hitchhiking to a job in a faraway town. Simplehearted plumber Tim (Oliver Reinhard) is headed to the Black Forest, a cow for his nuptials in tow. But when their paths intersect, the cow isn't the only one who loses its bearings. In this quixotic road movie, Flora is an endearing handful -- misplacing the cow, then adding a runaway to Tim's cargo load -- and soon Tim's wedding plans are fading from view. - Isabella Parkinson, Oliver Reinhard, Hannah