2005

The Wedding Date

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

February 3rd, 2005

Studio

Visionview Production

With the wedding of her younger sister fast approaching, Kat Ellis faces the undesirable prospect of traveling alone to London for the ceremony. While this is bad enough, Jeffrey, the man who left her as they moved closer to marriage, happens to be the groom's best man. Determined to show everyone -- most of all Jeffrey -- that her romantic life is as full and thrilling as ever, Kat hires a charming male escort as her date.

Cast

Dermot MulroneyNick Mercer
Amy AdamsAmy Ellis
Jack DavenportEdward Fletcher-Wooten
Jeremy SheffieldJeffrey
Peter EganVictor Ellis
Sarah ParishTJ

