The Wedding Diary tells the story of a couple, Daniel and Tina (played by Aniu & Elanne Kwong respectively) who decides to get hitched. Daniel is an engineer working in Singapore, who comes from a humble Hokkien Malaysian family, while his wife-to-be Tina, comes from a well-to-do Cantonese Singaporean family. What follows the happy decision to tie the knot is a series of problems involving both families - the disparity in perceived wealth and the countless differences between Singaporean and Malaysian, Hokkien and Cantonese cultures, such that preparations for the wedding almost come to a standstill. In a show of sincerity and commitment to his demanding parents-in-law to be, Daniel agrees to hold an extravagant and lavish wedding banquet in Singapore.