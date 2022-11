Not Available

This and the film Five Girls and a Rope are based on the same story by mainland writer Ye Weilin. Although the narrative is the same, specific details differ in these two films. In a remote mountain village, five innocent girls are attracted to a legend about touring the garden’. According to the legend, a girl may hang herself before marriage and preserve her purity. Her soul would turn into a white bird and soar to the heavenly garden, where there is only beauty and peace.