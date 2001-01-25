2001

The Wedding Planner

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 2001

Studio

Tapestry Films

Mary Fiore, San Francisco's premiere wedding planner is rescued from an accident by the man of her dreams, pediatrician Steve Edison, only to find he is the fiancé of her latest client, wealthy Fran Donnolly. As Mary continues making the wedding arrangements, she and Steve are put into a string of uncomfortable situations that force them to face their mutual attraction.

Cast

Jennifer LopezMary Fiore
Matthew McConaugheySteve Edison
Justin ChambersMassimo
Joanna GleasonMrs. Donolly
Lou MyersBurt Weinberg
Kathy NajimyGeri

Images