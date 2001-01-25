The Wedding Planner

Mary Fiore, San Francisco's premiere wedding planner is rescued from an accident by the man of her dreams, pediatrician Steve Edison, only to find he is the fiancé of her latest client, wealthy Fran Donnolly. As Mary continues making the wedding arrangements, she and Steve are put into a string of uncomfortable situations that force them to face their mutual attraction.
|Jennifer Lopez
|Mary Fiore
|Matthew McConaughey
|Steve Edison
|Justin Chambers
|Massimo
|Joanna Gleason
|Mrs. Donolly
|Lou Myers
|Burt Weinberg
|Kathy Najimy
|Geri
