2015

The Wedding Ringer

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 15th, 2015

Studio

Screen Gems

Jimmy provides best man services for socially challenged guys, who – for whatever reason – have no one close enough to agree to stand by them on the day of their wedding. Doug a groom-to-be, has found himself in just such a situation, but, to make matters worse, he fabricates the names of not only a best man but nine groomsmen as well. When all else fails, Doug seeks out Jimmy’s services to carry out a charade designed to make Doug look his best, but threatens to destroy everything if it fails.

Cast

Kevin HartJimmy Callahan / Bic
Josh GadDoug Harris
Kaley CuocoGretchen Palmer
Affion CrockettReggie / DrysDale
Jorge GarciaLurch / Garvey
Corey HolcombOtis / Alzado

