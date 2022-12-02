The Wednesday

Not Available

Two years ago during nineteen-year-old Akram's engagement ceremony,her father is killed in a quarrel with one of the groom's family members and, after a while, the murderer is sentenced to death. On the day when his execution sentence has been approved, Akram, her sister, and two brothers go to the court. Akram is pregnant (while no official marriage formula has been pronounced), and she tells only her older brother and sister,since her younger brother is zealous. Now, they have to make a decision whether to keep the baby or avenge her father's death. The smaller brother is in favor of the execution, since he doesn't know about the baby and he is confused why the others want to forgive the murderer of their father. Then destiny makes another way.