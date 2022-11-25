Not Available

A yarn about the mythical Leprechauns who reside in Ireland and their crock of gold. The legend says that if anyone succeeds in capturing one of the wee men, the little person must then lead them to where the gold is hidden. Young Patrick, on his 121st birthday---that is correct, his 121st birthday---is permitted to do a good deed, and delivers new shoes to the homes of the poor. But, alas, the town miser spots him and succeeds in capturing him. Patrick leads the miser to the spot of the gold, a tree stump, and promises, as the legend says, not to remove it while the old miser rushes home for a shovel. But, when he returns he now finds hundreds of tree stumps, and is foiled. Young Patrick is welcomed back home with a birthday cake...with 121 candles.