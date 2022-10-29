Not Available

The Weeping Meadow

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ZDF/Arte

This is the first film of Theo Angelopoulos' trilogy. The story starts in 1919 with some greek refugees from Odessa arriving somewhere near Thessaloniki. Among these people are two small kids, Alexis and Eleni. Eleni is an orphan and she is also taken care by Alexis' family. The refugees build a small village somewhere near a river and we watch as the kids grow up and fall in love. But difficult times of dictatorship and war are coming...

Cast

Alexandra AidiniEleni
Nikos PoursanidisAlexis
Giorgos ArmenisNikos
Vasilis KolovosSpyros
Eva KotamanidouKassandra
Mihalis GiannatosZisis

View Full Cast >

Images