The Weight of Infidelity

Not Available

After having sex with her husband John, Angie grabs a few spoons of ice cream. John's expression falls, and he reminds her how much work she's put in over the past few months. Later, when Angie gets back home from the gym, she begins to hear noises coming from the upstairs bedroom. She slowly creeps up the stairs, her expression falling as she realizes what she is hearing. John and Karen fucking. He is worshiping Karen's curves, feeding her with cupcakes. John pulls out and cums all over Karen's stomach as Angie finally breaks down and runs out of the house. She gets flashbacks with memories of how John had treated her in the past. Her flashbacks start to shift to fantasy, as she imagines herself taking John's place, fucking and worshiping Karen with the same devotion as her cheating husband.