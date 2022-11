Not Available

This is the second volume of ultra-rare oddities, obscurities and jaw-droppers that may be among the best 85 minutes Something Weird has ever assembled and almost all of them from the original negatives! Titles include The Martians (1962), Tops ‘n Tunes (1964), Swinger (1966), Slumber Party (196?), Chemical Pop (196?), The Assignation (1963), A Christmas Fantasy (196?), Woton’s Wake (1964) and some newly-discovered trailers for live midnight shows.