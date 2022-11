Not Available

“The Welcoming: Coming Home” features Michael Stillwater, a pioneer in the field of healing and music well-known for co-authoring the groundbreaking book and CD set, Graceful Passages. With incredible warmth, Stillwater reminds us that we can only fully embrace our lives when we come to peace with the reality of our impermanence. Images and music take you on an unforgettable journey, immersing you in an experience of pure beauty.