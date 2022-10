Not Available

After her parents’ separation, eight-year-old Caro moves in with her mother and her stepfather, Felipe. Even though her mother makes it clear that she will never see her father again, Caro wants nothing more than for him to return. Feeling abandoned, she seeks refuge near the well in the backyard of their house, a secret place. As she grows up, distant from her mother, Caro discovers a secret about her father that will change her forever.