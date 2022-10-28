The Whale Hunter

Not Available

The shy Byung-tae has a crush on Mi-ran, a college student. He fails to win her over. Disheartened, Byung-tae runs away from home to go whale hunting. He wanders the streets when he meets and hangs out with Min-wu, a beggar. They walk around the city when they meet Chun-ja, a mute maiden, in the red district. With Min-wu's support, Byung-tae wants to help recover Chun-ja's voice and find her hometown. They rescue Chun-ja and head for her hometown. Through the hard, painful journey, Chun-ja recovers her voice. The mother she had been missing embraces her. And Byung-tae realized that whales are not in the far ocean but in giving love to your neighbors.