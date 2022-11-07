The Whispers Live from Las Vegas

Not Available

For the first time in the Whispers 44 years of performing all over the world, this DVD captures The Whispers performing 19 of their most popular classics and current hits. Filmed before a live audience at Texas Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, this masterpiece was created for the pure enjoyment of the Whispers' fans. It opens with the crowd on their feet singing along with "It's A Love Thing", moves along in perfect transition with "All the Way", then breaks out with the funky, foot-stomping "In the Raw'. Beginning with "I Only Meant to Wet My Feet", they take the audience on a historic journey through the '70s, '80s, '90s and the new millennium with cuts from their 2006 CD, For Your Ears Only, Butta and Get It On. The Whispers' band, the best and funkiest on the tour circuit, brings the house down on the finale, "Rock Steady", leaving the crowd mesmerized.