The Whistler: Origins

In the mid-nineteenth century, in a small Venezuelan village, Father Giovanni and a clerk write the story of a supernatural case that they have witnessed, is the story of a mysterious specter, which the people of the town have baptized as "El Silbón". In the current age, we know a family made up of Gabriel and Mayra, Ana's parents. Gabriel suspects that his daughter is possessed by the devil since she is trying to kill him. Gabriel asks the priest of his parish for advice, which is the same one Father Giovanni wrote about the Silbón over a hundred years ago.