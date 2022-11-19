The White Caravan

Not Available

Martia, an experienced shepherd together with others is moving his herd to the winter pastures. The life of the shepherds is mundane and complex to the extent that even a minor mistake is fraught with serious consequences. Martia’s older son forsakes the herd for good and moves to the city in quest of easy money. In his attempt to save the herd scattered by the storm, Martia dies. Martia’s son, who returns home from the city blames himself for the accident and is profoundly repentant.