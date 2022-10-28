Not Available

The White City tells the story of an emotionally charged love triangle set in the hot political climate of modern Tel Aviv. A young couple take a winter break in Tel Aviv as an opportunity to exercise their creativity. But while Eva writes poetry and parties with friends, Kyle works on a film which expresses his own confused sexuality with Avi, a young ex-soldier; drawing Avi further into the couple’s complex relationship. The White City presents a new slant on the love triangle genre, with the backdrop of Tel Aviv as a cultural counterpoint to the American couple’s life. Cambridge Film Festival 2014 (http://www.cambridgefilmfestival.org.uk/films/2014/the-white-city)