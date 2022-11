Not Available

Charlie Leeds (aka Mark Valentine) has become a bit of a legend in the outdoor world. Famously a modern day hard man, working as a bouncer on the streets of Leeds, his cover was blown when visitors to his bar found him reading “The Nature of Snowdonia” on the door. This film visits Charlie in his natural habitats and learns a little about the inspiration he finds in the mountains and how they have shaped his life over the last five years.