The White Line

Framed by scenes of Namibia's formal independence as a newly formed African country in 1990, Desiree Kahikopo's historical romance takes us back to 1963, soon after the 1959 uprising in Old Location — an area segregated for black residents of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (then a territory of South Africa). It is in this setting that Sylvia Kamutjemo (Girley Charlene Jazama, who also produces), a black domestic worker, meets Afrikaner police officer Pieter de Wet (Jan-Barend Scheepers) on a routine passbook check. As the pair exchange letters and a story of forbidden love across racial lines unfolds, Kahikopo explores an underrepresented period of Namibian history with compassion and hope.