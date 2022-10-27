Not Available

The White Massai

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Constantin Film

A girl, Carola, whose vacation in Kenya takes an interesting turn when she becomes infatuated with a Masai. Carola decides to leave her boyfriend to stay with her lover. There, she has to adapt to the Masai's way of life and get used to their food which includes milk mixed with blood. She also has to face her husband's attitude towards women and what he expects from a wife. Nonetheless, Carola is welcomed warmly into the tribe she has chosen to join.

Cast

Jacky IdoLemalian
Katja FlintElisabeth
Antonio PresterPater Bernado
Janek RiekeStefan
Damaris Itenyo AgweyuAsma
Barbara Magdalena AhrenCarolas Mutter

