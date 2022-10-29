The White Monkey Warrior

Not Available

In the ancient time before Land of Siam was born, there was the time when armies of invaders came to colonize the land and were mercilessly massacring population. One priest secretly gathered drawings of many animals from all over the world. He bonded the drawings in to a book with great supernatural powers. Then he gave the book to two headman of one Thai tribe to use these drawings to tattoo on his people and fight the invaders. When the land is rid of vandals and peace returns, the sacred book must be divided into many segments and passed on to the most trusted disciples to guard and preserve it. All segments of the sacred book must never fall in to hands of those who seek absolute power.