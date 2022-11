Not Available

Known as the White Outlaw for the kerchief he wears, Johnny Douglas decides to go straight. Getting a job as a cowhand he gives the kerchief to his new friend Ted Williams. When the rancher's daughter, the girl friend of Ted, agrees to marry the man holding the note on the ranch so he won't foreclose, Ted uses the kerchief when he robs the stage. When Ted is spotted and jailed, Johnny has a plan to return the money and clear Ted.