In one seal herd, a young seal pup with a rare white colouring named Kotick is born. When as he matures, he learns of the deadly threat that human hunters pose to the herd through their activities. While Kotick is able to save the herd on one occasion, he is fully aware that the threat is not over. Now he must take on the seemingly impossible quest to find a home for his herd where humans will never intrude.