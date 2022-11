Not Available

A man returns home after a long journey. The curtains in the open windows flutter in the breeze. His wife sleeps. And he recognises nothing of what was once so familiar. Stretching the boundaries of poetry, science-fiction and documentary film, and with Chris Marker and Andrei Tarkovsky firmed lodged in his mind, he wanders through the remains of an Aral Sea in the throes of draught, metaphor for a landscape, a world and a country which no longer exist.