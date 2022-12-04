The White Snake: A Love Affair

Not Available

The two sisters of Lingshe Mountain - White Snake and Green Snake - devoted themselves to cultivating of immortality. The White Snake was in danger during the tribulation. Fortunately, Xu Xian, who went to the mountain to search for medicine, rescued her. In a dream White Snake learns the words of the poem "Enter the world, know the warmth and the cold" and enters the city in search of a cause. The Great Demon King of the Yin Division coveted the White Snake's pearl for nearly a thousand years. Knowing that the White Snake is alive, he sent his subordinate judges to seal the city for her search. White Snake meets Xu Xian and cures his classmate Gao Jin's critically ill father. When he finds out that the White Snake is a demon, he tells the Underworld that he will take revenge.