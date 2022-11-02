The White Stripes: Under Blackpool Lights

Not Available

Concert footage of The White Stripes recorded in January of 2004, featuring tracks from the band's four studio albums as well as live favorites like the Dolly Parton cover "Jolene".Track list : 1. When I Hear My Name, 2. Black Math, 3. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, 4. I Think I Smell A Rat, 5. Take A Whiff On Me, 6. Astro, 7. Outlaw Blues, 8. Jack The Ripper, 9. Jolene, 10. Hotel Yorba, 11. Death Letter, 12. Do, 13. The Hardest Button To Button, 14. Truth Doesn't Make A Noise, 15. The Big Three Killed My Baby, 16. Wasting My Time, 17. You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl), 18. Hello Operator, 19. Apple Blossom, 20. Ball And Biscuit, 21. Let's Shake Hands, 22. I Fought Piranhas, 23. Let's Build A Home, 24. Goin' Back To Memphis, 25. Seven Nation Army, 26. De Ballet Of De Boll Weevil