1. Let's Shake Hands 2. Screwdriver 3. Wasting My Time 4. Jolene 5. Death Letter 6. Little Bird 7. Apple Blossom 8. You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl) 9. Your Southern Can Is Mine 10. Sugar Never Tasted So Good 11. Truth Doesn't Make A Noise 12. I'm Bored 13. Cannon/John The Revelator Filmed at Ralph's Corner in Moorhead, MN on June 13th, 2000 By The Guy On The Couch