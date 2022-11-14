The WHite Stripes: Under New Zealand Lights

Not Available

The Kings Arms: 1. You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl) 2. Hello Operator 3. Truth Doesn't Make A Noise 4. Your Southern Can Is Mine 5. Sugar Never Tasted So Good 6. Stop Breaking Down 7. Little Bird 8. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground 9. Cannon 10. Wasting My Time 11. I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself 11. Jolene 12. Apple Blossom 13. Astro 14. Jack The Ripper 15. The Big Three Killed My Baby 16. Look Me Over Closely Freemans Bay Primary School: 17. Death Letter 18. Grinnin' In Your Face 19. We're Going To Be 20. Hotel Yorba 21. St. James Infirmary 22. Little Room 23. De Ballit Of De Boll Weevil