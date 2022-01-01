The White Stripes: Under Nova Scotian Lights

Not Available

The live album was recorded during the band's tour across Canada. It is available as both a CD and 180-gram vinyl LP. A limited edition box set containing the film was released on March 16, 2010. The box set includes the Under Great White Northern Lights documentary, the 16-track live album CD, and the same 16-track live album on 180-gram vinyl. Exclusive components to the box set includes a live 7" single featuring "Icky Thump" on one side and "The Wheels on the Bus" (records live in Winnipeg on July 2, 2007) on the other, a 208-page hardcover book of photographs from the tour, one of six possible silkscreen prints, and a DVD of the band's 10th anniversary show in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, entitled Under Nova Scotian Lights