The White Stripes/Whirlwind Heat: White Heat

1. THE WHITE STRIPES - Intro 2. THE WHITE STRIPES - Jimmy The Exploder 3. WHIRLWIND HEAT - Black 4. THE WHITE STRIPES - I'm Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman 5. WHIRLWIND HEAT - Tan 6. THE WHITE STRIPES - Death Letter 7. WHIRLWIND HEAT - Brown 8. THE WHITE STRIPES - I Fought Piranhas 9. WHIRLWIND HEAT - The Big Three Killed My Baby A behind-the-scenes tour travelog film entitled 'White Heat'. Shot and edited by Brad Holland (Whirlwind Heat) the film follows the Heat and the White Stripes on their European tour during the winter of 2002. Backstage tomfoolery, onstage pranks, the Louvre, brief insight into the malaise that is life on the road... it all culminates in a previously unseen live performance by Whirlwind Heat of 'The Big Three Killed My Baby' with Jack White as featured vocalist. This is definitely a side of the White Stripes you have never seen before along with explosive and unseen footage of Whirlwind Heat in their prime.