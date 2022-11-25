The Who: Fragments Fan Club DVD

Not Available

This DVD from THE WHO, called Fragments, went out to platinum members of their fan club. The film combines live footage from the band’s 2006 dates with an in-depth behind the scenes look at The Who on the road. The movie features unprecedented access to Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey’s offstage life on the road, showing them traveling from gig to gig, meeting fans before the shows, and warming up prior to hitting the stage. Among The Who classics included in the documentary are ‘I Can’t Explain’, ‘Who Are You’, ‘Cry If You Want’, ‘Relay’, ‘Eminence Front’, ‘Baba O’Riley’, and ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, alongside newer material including ‘Mike Post Theme’, ‘Black Widow’s Eyes’, and ‘Man In A Purple Dress’. The film was directed by Justin Kreutzmann, who has been the primary cinematographer for Townshend and girlfriend Rachel Fuller’s In The Attic webcasts over the past year. He is the son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann.