The Who performed at the Chicago Amphitheater in Chicago, Illinois on December. 8th, 1979. The concert was broadcast live to several local movie theaters. The general consensus was that this show was the best on the 1979 tour. The show was visually stunning. Many times Pete Townshend or Roger Daltrey would move to the front of the stage and direct the cameraman to focus in close, then unleash a mic twirl or scissors kick for the hungry crowd.