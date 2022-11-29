The Who: Live at the Isle of Wight 2004 Festival

Not Available

In 2004 The Who returned to the Isle Of Wight Festival for the first time since their legendary performance in 1970. After a long absence, the festival had been reborn in 2002 and continues to this day. Their UK concerts in 2004 were the first in their home country since the death of founder member John Entwistle. As the evening shadows lengthened across the festival site, The Who took to the stage and delivered an incendiary performance packed with hit singles and classic album tracks and the concert more than lived up to the fan s expectations and memories of 1970.