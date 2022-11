Not Available

Filmed in 1970 at the Isle of Wight Festival, this classic concert captures The Who at the height of their powers, delivering the only live performance ever recorded of the rock musical "Tommy" in its entirety. Other tracks include "I Can't Explain," "My Generation" and "Magic Bus," plus a 30-minute bonus interview with guitarist Pete Townshend, who oversaw the restoring, remixing and remastering of this definitive edition.